Joss Stone says she’s discovered she’s pregnant – just weeks after adopting a baby

(CNN) — Joss Stone has revealed that she is pregnant, just weeks after she and her husband adopted a baby boy.

The British singer-songwriter shared the news on social media, along with a slideshow of photos of herself of her looking shocked as she reads the result of a pregnancy test.

“Honestly. Shocked was an understatement,” she posted on Instagram. “Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!! Maybe we should call the ‘less is more tour the preggo tour.”

Just two weeks ago, the star shared a video about adopting a baby boy whom she and her husband, Cody DaLuz have named Bear. The couple already have two other children.

In a recent interview with Hello!, Stone said they brought Bear back to their home in Nashville the night before Thanksgiving. She told the magazine that he was born 11 weeks before his December 31 due date but is “doing really well.”

Posting on Instagram days after collecting him, Stone said: “We are in love big time with this little guy. The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him and the same goes for Bear. Honestly bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly. We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle.”

In an article for the Sun newspaper in 2022, Stone wrote about the difficult birth of her son, during which her uterus split. “I still want loads of kids,” she wrote, “but I won’t be able to birth them naturally and would need a C-section, though my doctor said: ‘If you were my wife, I wouldn’t let you.’

“But I’m still happy to adopt as many kids as I can. I don’t mind if I make them myself or not.”

In her interview with Hello!, Stone said she and her family are hoping to move to the UK next year.

“As much as I love it here, I had such a lovely upbringing, which I would love to give to my kids. And Cody feels the same,” she said.

