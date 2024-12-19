‘Superman’ trailer previews new DC Studios era

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Superman” is set for a comeback.

DC Studios debuted the first trailer for its first feature film on Thursday, “Superman.” Directed by James Gunn, the Man of Steel is shown bloodied by a crash landing at the beginning of the trailer before he’s rescued by his super-cute superpup, Krypto.

The film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

While the preview does not spoil the upcoming film’s plot, action, romance and world-saving sequences are set to the familiar “Superman” theme song by composer John Williams.

“Superman” is set to release in the US next summer on July 11, and internationally beginning July 9. The film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

