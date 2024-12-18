Oscars shortlist revealed. See which movies made the cut

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — A shortlist of Oscar contenders in ten categories has been revealed.

“Emilia Pérez” leads among films with potential nominations in six categories. “Wicked” follows with four.

Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on January 17, with the ceremony set to take place on March 2.

Below is a list of films under consideration is several top categories.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

“The Bibi Files”

“Black Box Diaries”

“Dahomey”

“Daughters”

“Eno”

“Frida”

“Hollywoodgate”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Queendom”

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

“Union”

“Will & Harper”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“Chasing Roo”

“Death by Numbers”

“Eternal Father”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“Keeper”

“Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World”

“Once upon a Time in Ukraine”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

“Planetwalker”

“The Quilters”

“Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr”

“A Swim Lesson”

“Until He’s Back”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Brazil, “I’m Still Here”

Canada, “Universal Language”

Czech Republic, “Waves”

Denmark, “The Girl with the Needle”

France, “Emilia Pérez”

Germany, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Iceland, “Touch”

Ireland, “Kneecap”

Italy, “Vermiglio”

Latvia, “Flow”

Norway, “Armand”

Palestine, “From Ground Zero”

Senegal, “Dahomey”

Thailand, “How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies”

United Kingdom, “Santosh”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“The Apprentice”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“A Different Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Waltzing with Brando”

“Wicked”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“Alien: Romulus”

“Babygirl”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Blink Twice”

“Blitz”

“The Brutalist”

“Challengers”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Fire Inside”

“Gladiator II”

“Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1”

“Inside Out 2”

“Nosferatu”

“The Room Next Door”

“Sing Sing”

“The Six Triple Eight”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

“Young Woman and the Sea”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Forbidden Road” from “Better Man”

“Winter Coat” from “Blitz”

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Sick In The Head” from “Kneecap”

“Beyond” from “Moana 2”

“Tell Me It’s You” from “Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Piece By Piece” from “Piece by Piece”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Out Of Oklahoma” from “Twisters”

“Kiss The Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Harper And Will Go West” from “Will & Harper”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Au Revoir Mon Monde”

“A Bear Named Wojtek”

“Beautiful Men”

“Bottle George”

“A Crab in the Pool”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Maybe Elephants”

“Me”

“Origami”

“Percebes”

“The 21”

“Wander to Wonder”

“The Wild-Tempered Clavier”

“Yuck!”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Anuja”

“Clodagh”

“The Compatriot”

“Crust”

“Dovecote”

“Edge of Space”

“The Ice Cream Man”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Lien”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

“The Masterpiece”

“An Orange from Jaffa”

“Paris 70”

“Room Taken”

SOUND

“Alien: Romulus”

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Gladiator II”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Civil War”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

