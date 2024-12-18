Arnold Schwarzenegger is shooting a movie as Santa, and it will put you in the jolliest holiday mood

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is a man of many talents, as he holds titles including body builder, politician and movie star.

With his latest movie role, however, the former governor of California can now add becoming Santa Claus to his list, as he embodies the Christmas gift-giver in an upcoming holiday movie titled “The Man with the Bag.”

“Santa Claus is coming to town!” Schwarzenegger wrote on his Instagram page on Tuesday, later adding, “I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you.”

Schwarzenegger shared a photo of himself posing with his costar, actor Alan Ritchson, with whom he’s currently filming in New York City.

The “Terminator” star appears in a shaggy white beard and hairdo, and a red wool coat over a festive Christmas sweater in the photo.

“The Man With the Bag” follows Santa, who turns to his naughty list to find a former thief to help him get his stolen magic bag back, according to a summary of the Adam Shankman-directed film.

Schwarzenegger is no stranger to spreading holiday cheer through his movies.

In 1996, he starred in the holiday family comedy “Jingle All the Way” as a father who goes to great and hilarious lengths to get his hands on a popular toy to give to his son for Christmas.

“The Man With the Bag” will be Schwarzenegger’s first major feature film role since 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

