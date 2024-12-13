Denzel Washington apologizes for spilling ‘Black Panther 3’ news

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Denzel Washington may have spoken out of turn.

While promoting his new film, “Gladiator II,” the Oscar-winning actor had an interview with Australia’s “Today” show, where talked about his career and upcoming projects.

Washington said that at this point he is “only interested in working with the best” and dropped some news about what he’ll take on following his upcoming Broadway run in Shakespeare’s “Othello,” in which he’ll play the titular character.

“After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film,” he said. “After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.”

Problem is Marvel had not yet officially announced a third film in the “Black Panther” franchise.

Washington addressed that during a recent appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, during which he referred to Coogler as “a genius.”

“I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife,” Washington said. “He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.”

The esteemed actor also talked to Variety about his health journey. He recently made headlines when he shared that he gave up drinking.

“I’ve been on a two-year program to get healthier. At the Academy Awards, I looked at myself and thought, ‘I’ve got to change,’” Washington told Variety. “I worked with Doug Romero, a trainer. It’s been my birthday gift to myself — getting to a place where I feel okay looking in the mirror.”

