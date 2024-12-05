Macaulay Culkin says his son ‘thinks he’s Kevin’ from ‘Home Alone’ and yes, it’s adorable

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Macaulay Culkin’s three-year-old son is having what sounds like an utterly adorable identity crisis.

Culkin’s son Dakota, whom he shares with fiancée Brenda Song, has not only seen his dad’s beloved ‘90s holiday classic “Home Alone,” but he thinks he in fact is Culkin’s signature character Kevin McCallister.

“He thinks he’s Kevin,” Macaulay told E! News in an interview published Thursday, adding that his son literally believes that he, like McCallister did in the film, went down the stairs in a sled, has blonde hair and “fought the burglars” himself.

At that point, Culkin had no choice but to playfully call out his son, he said, jokingly telling the little one that he’s “a lying liar who lies. That was me!”

Culkin starred in “Home Alone” when he was seven years old. The movie, which was released in 1990, has since become a classic and has spawned sequels.

The film follows the adventures of a young boy after his parents accidentally leave him home alone when leaving for a holiday vacation. It’s all good and fun at first, until McCallister is forced to fend off home burglars in creative ways.

Joe Pesci, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Stern and John Heard, among others, round out the cast.

“Home Alone” has become synonymous with Christmastime, which Culkin said he resisted at first but is only recently starting to embrace.

“It’s very rare when you have something that kind of encompasses an important day, and I’m a part of that,” he said. “It’s more fun to embrace it than to fight it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.