Gotham Awards 2024: Zendaya honors mom, while Nicole Kidman and Pamela Anderson bring ’90s nostalgia

(CNN) — The stars were out Monday night for this year’s Gotham Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The event “honors visionary talent in front of and behind the camera, expands the audience for groundbreaking film and television, and supports the year-round work of the not-for-profit The Gotham Film & Media Institute,” according to the organization’s site.

Zendaya received the Spotlight Tribute for her role in the film “Challengers,” and she used the moment to honor her mother, Claire Stoermer.

“To my mom,” the 28-year-old actress said. “My mom’s here tonight. Shoutout mom; she’s embarrassed.”

Nicole Kidman was nominated for her work in the erotic thriller “Babygirl” in which she plays a married executive who embarks on an affair with a younger intern.

Kidman arrived in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown from 1998, while Pamela Anderson hit the red carpet with a makeup-free face.

Nominated for her role in “The Last Showgirl,” Anderson has made recent headlines for her lack of glam, she told People she’s not against makeup.

“I love to wear makeup too sometimes,” she said. “It has a time and a place. I just feel in my personal life, it just didn’t really make sense.”

Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold received the Visionary Tribute for their collaboration on “A Complete Unknown,” the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

Angelina Jolie received the Performer Tribute for her rendition of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s film “Maria.”

Franklin Leonard and his company, the Black List, the platform dedicated to nurturing written storytelling and empowering writers to maximize their professional potential, received The Gotham Anniversary Tribute.

Denis Villeneuve received The Gotham Director Tribute for his remarkable world-building and storytelling prowess in “Dune: Part Two.”

The cast of “The Piano Lesson,” which includes Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Erykah Badu, received the Ensemble Tribute “for their captivating chemistry and artistry.”

The other winners of the night include the following:

Best Feature – “A Different Man”

Best International Feature – “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Documentary Feature – “No Other Land”

Best Director – RaMell Ross for “Nickel Boys”

Best Screenplay – Azazel Jacobs for “His Three Daughters”

Breakthrough Director Gotham – Vera Drew for “The People’s Joker”

Outstanding Lead Performance – Colman Domingo in “Sing Sing”

Outstanding Supporting Performance – Clarence Maclin in “Sing Sing”

Breakthrough Performer – Brandon Wilson in “Nickel Boys”

