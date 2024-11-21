Josh Brolin really, really wants ‘Dune 2’ director Denis Villeneuve to be nominated for an Oscar

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Josh Brolin certainly has a flare for the dramatics.

The actor made a case for why “Dune: Part Two” director Denis Villeneuve deserves to be nominated for a best director Oscar for the second installment of the sprawling sci-fi franchise that came out this year, and warned that he’ll do the unthinkable should it not come to pass.

“If he doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting,” Brolin told Variety in an interview published Thursday about his new memoir “From Under the Truck.”

He went on to say that he thinks “Dune: Part Two” was a “better movie than the first one.”

“When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers,” Brolin added. “If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognize him.”

Villeneuve was snubbed from earning a best director nod for “Dune: Part One” when the film was released in 2021, and Brolin clearly isn’t over it.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star portrayed the character Gurney Halleck in both “Dune” films, which are based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.

“Dune: Part 2” was widely well-received when it was released in February, offering a much more action-packed movie than the slower-paced world-builder that “Part One” delivered. “Part One” did however win six Oscars at the time, after earning 10 nods.

The film stars Brolin, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Christopher Walken, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, among others.

Whether Brolin’s threat to quit the biz is true or hyperbole is yet to be seen, but one thing is clear: He’s in Villeneuve’s corner all the way.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.