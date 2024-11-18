Shyne tried to tell people about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for years. People are finally listening

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Moses “Shyne” Barrow went from being a rapper to a politician in his native Belize, where as an elected representative he is referred to as “Honorable.”

He told CNN it’s a word that isn’t just part of his title.

“Everything I’ve been through has conditioned and prepared me and molded me into where I’m at presently. But where I’m at is where I wanted to be,” Barrow said. “I made the choice at 18 years old to say that I wasn’t going be dishonorable, and I wasn’t gonna get my friends in trouble to get myself out of trouble.”

Barrow, now 46, made the comment in reference to how he conducted himself in a case that has forever tied him to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In 1999, the then-up-and-coming recording artist was signed to Combs’ Bad Boy Records. Barrow was part of the producer’s entourage at a New York City nightclub, along with Combs’ then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, when the evening ended in a hail of gunfire. Three people were wounded.

Barrow, Combs and bodyguard Anthony Jones were tried in the shooting in 2001. Combs and Jones were acquitted, while Barrow was convicted on assault and firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and deported to his native Belize following his release in 2009.

Barrow blames Combs, in part, for what befell him.

“You know, there’s so many things that I said so long ago about Diddy. Nobody would listen, nobody would believe. And it makes the wounds that I’ve, by the grace of God, been able to heal and the accomplishments that I’ve been able to achieve even much more significant.”

Barrow’s life is the subject of a new Hulu documentary, “The Honorable Shyne.” The project was well underway prior to Combs being named in multiple civil lawsuits, as well as pleading not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking and other allegations. Barrow doesn’t think Combs’ current legal issues overshadow the message of resilience he hopes people take away from his film.

“In underscores the message, it really magnifies the message. It really brings everything that I’ve been saying more into sharper focus,” he said.

Not a ‘Bad Boy’ for long

The documentary traces Barrow’s journey from his childhood in Belize to the teen trying to break into the rap game after moving to New York to live with his mother in search of a better life.

He honed his craft and ultimately caught the attention of Combs, who signed him in 1998.

“I was only in his orbit for about a year. I got signed in ’98, spent most of that time not really interacting with him [Combs.] Being a young millionaire is not an easy transition, so I was just blowing money fast as I guess the song goes,” he said. “The beginning of ‘99 was when I really started interacting with him. I got engaged in this mentorship and this apprenticeship and then by the end of a year the situation with Club New York happened and that was it.”

Barrow said it would be more than 20 years before he and Combs would reconnect. The former rapper told CNN he was not privy to the events that have led to the recent criminal charges and civil allegations against Combs.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to engage with him to see any of those things and when I didn’t engage with him, I didn’t see any of those things,” Barrow said. “However, what he did to me as far as calling witnesses to testify against me, despite us pleading with him not to do that, anyone that would send someone to jail deliberately is a monster.”

“Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to ‘take the fall’ or ‘sacrificed’ him by directing witnesses to testify against him. These claims are unequivocally false,” a representative for Combs said in a statement to TMZ last week.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

“I’ve healed and I’ve forgiven, I’ve gotten over it,” Barrow said of Combs.

Now serving as an Opposition Leader of the House of Representatives in Belize, Barrow sees it as part of the progression of his life. His message today is one of hope, including his desire for the world to discover the beauty and vibrance of Belize.

As for what comes next for his former mentor, “that’s what a judge and the jury will decide.”

“The Honorable Shyne” is streaming on Hulu.

