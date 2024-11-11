Rita Ora pays tearful tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs: ‘He had the biggest heart’

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

London (CNN) — Rita Ora paid an emotional tribute to Liam Payne while hosting the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday.

Dressed in a sober black suit, the British singer-songwriter addressed the audience toward the end of the awards show at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England: “I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us.”

“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight,” she continued.

“Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew,” Ora said, to a cheer from the crowd.

“There were so many ways that we were talking about honoring him and, I think, sometimes just simply speaking is enough,” she added, her voice shaky and with tears in her eyes.

“He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could,” she continued. “He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on this world.”

Becoming more tearful, she said, “So, let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam.”

Images of the former One Direction member then appeared in a video onscreen as the band’s 2014 song “Night Changes” played.

Payne died on October 16 at age 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires. Three people are facing preliminary charges for crimes related to his death.

In 2018, Payne and Ora collaborated on the song “For You,” which featured on the soundtrack of erotic drama “Fifty Shades Freed” and peaked at number 8 on the UK’s official singles chart.

“I can’t even sing this right now,” Ora said while performing the song at her Tokyo concert days after Payne’s death.

One Direction racked up multiple EMAs before splitting in 2015. This year’s awards celebrated winners including Taylor Swift for best artist, Raye for best UK & Ireland act, Sabrina Carpenter for best song (“Espresso”), Benson Boone for best new artist and Tyla for best R&B.

MTV canceled last year’s EMAs due to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

