Stevie Nicks regrets not voting until she was 70 years old

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — While it’s not yet clear if either US presidential candidate will win in a “Landslide,” singer Stevie Nicks is encouraging people to vote.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, the legendary member of Fleetwood Mac shared that she she only cast her first ballot about six years ago.

“I never voted until I was 70, but I regret that. I’ve told everybody that onstage for the last two years,” Nicks said. “I regret that and I don’t have very many regrets.”

Now 76, Nicks dismissed the common “I don’t have time” excuse before adding, “In the long run, you didn’t have an hour? You didn’t have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted?”

This time around, Nicks said, “No matter who wins, we have to find a way to bring back Roe v. Wade,” referring to abortion rights.

She encouraged other artists to use their platforms to speak up.

“In the end of the ’50s and ’60s and into the ’70s, everyone was writing protest songs. Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills,” she said. “I would say to all my musical poets that write songs to write some songs about what’s happening like I did.”

