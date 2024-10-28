Dax Shepard jokes about Kristen Bell’s chemistry with Adam Brody in ‘Nobody Wants This’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dax Shepard probably has some intense smooches coming his way.

At an appearance for the New Yorker Festival over the weekend, Shepard was asked about his “incredible chemistry” with wife Kristen Bell in their Samsung commercials and other projects they’ve done together, according to a report from People.

“Not as good as her and Brody,” Shepard jokingly responded, referring to actor Adam Brody.

Brody is Bell’s costar in the Netflix romantic comedy series “Nobody Wants This.” She plays an agnostic podcaster who falls in love with Brody’s character, a rabbi.

“My friend … we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I’d argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film,” Shepard said during the festival. “And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, ‘Does she ever kiss you like that?’ No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that.”

All jokes aside, Shepard and Bell have one of the tightest marriages in Hollywood and their supporters love them for it. Brody has been married to actress Leighton Meester since 2014.

