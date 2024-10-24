Tim Burton is a ‘technophobe’ who would rather look to the sky than the internet

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Don’t look for Tim Burton to be posting on Instagram.

The provocative filmmaker has shared that anyone who knows him knows he’s a “bit of a technophobe.”

“If I look at the internet, I found that I got quite depressed,” Burton recently told BBC News. “It scared me because I started to go down a dark hole. So I try to avoid it, because it doesn’t make me feel good.”

The 66-year-old director talked to the outlet ahead of The World of Tim Burton at the Design Museum, a new career retrospective in the UK that explores his creative process.

The man best known for directing hits like “Beetlejuice,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Edward Scissorhands” said being on the internet definitely has a negative effect on him.

“I get depressed very quickly, maybe more quickly than other people,” Burton said. “But it doesn’t take me much to start to click and start to short circuit.”

Being productive and looking at clouds makes him happier, he said, and he’s been keeping busy with projects including the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and directing episodes of the Netflix series, “Wednesday.”

“The Hollywood journey is an Alice in Wonderland kind of journey,” Burton said. “You go up, you go down, you go sideways. That’s the way it is.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.