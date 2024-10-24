Carol Burnett may be done acting, but she’s not not done enjoying ‘the f-word’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — At 91, Carol Burnett has more than earned the right to retire.

But the question is does she want to? In a newly published interview with Variety, the Emmy-winning actress was asked if her recent role in “Palm Royale” will be her last.

“Probably,” she said. “Unless there’s a cameo or something fun!”

“Fun” is her “f-word” she said.

“If it looks like it’s going to be fun, I want to do it,” Burnett said.

The beloved funny lady is in total control of her career, much like she was many years ago, when she decided to end her incredibly popular variety series “The Carol Burnett Show.”

“I called it quits because I thought we had done just about everything we could do, and we had started to repeat ourselves in sketches,” she recalled. “I said, ‘I want to leave before the network starts flicking the lights on and off and saying, ‘Goodbye. Don’t do this anymore.’ I wanted to say goodbye.”

Over her decades, Burnett has provided plenty of fun for fans. Never has it felt more needed.

With the election season wrapping up, Burnett avoids politics and always has.

“I stay out of it,” she said. “It sounds corny, but I want people to be happy again, to love and be joyful, and that’s what I’m seeing as a possibility.”

So add the “h word” to something else she loves, as in “hope.”

“I’m scared with what’s going on in the world now,” she said. “That scares me the most. Yet now, I do have hope.”

