Khloe Kardashian shares candid look at her healing progress after having tumor removed from her cheek

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Khloe Kardashian continues to open up about her health journey after dealing with skin cancer, revealing recently that she used facial injections to fill a cheek “indentation” that she was left with after surgery.

Kardashian underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her face in 2022.

The surgery left Kardashian with an indent on her cheek, photos of which she recently shared on her Snapchat page in since-expired posts, according to E! News.

“As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian showcased undated photos of her face that highlighted the indent prior to getting the injections, as well as photos of what her face looked like afterward.

She added that she waited nine months after her 2022 surgery to get the indentation filled, saying she wanted her doctor’s approval before doing so.

The Good American founder has been open about her health journey. She previously started that she’d decided to go get a “small bump” on her face checked by a doctor after realizing it hadn’t gone away after several months.

She was later advised by her dermatologists to “have an immediate operation” to remove the tumor, which she was told was “incredibly rare for someone my age.”

“I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with,” she said. “Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever thankful.”

She wrote at the time that she is sharing her story so that she “can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.