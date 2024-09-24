Lady Gaga announces ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ companion album ‘Harlequin’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Lady Gaga isn’t joking around about releasing new music.

The Oscar-winner announced on Tuesday that she’s releasing a new album titled “Harlequin,” which she said in an Instagram post is a companion album to the upcoming film “Joker: Folie à Deux,” in which she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

“Harlequin” will be released on September 27, according to Gaga’s announcement posted to her Instagram page.

The album will have 13 tracks, with song titles including, “Good Morning,” “World on a String” and “The Joker,” among the others.

Gaga had been teasing an announcement through several cryptic messages posted to her Instagram page over the past week, with some including audio clips from what are presumably new songs.

“I’m ready for my interview,” read one post. “Moondust gets everywhere,” read another.

Gaga stars as Lee Quinzel – more commonly known as infamous comic book character Harley Quinn – in “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the long-awaited sequel to the Todd Phillips-directed original 2019 “Joker” movie.

Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Ken Leung, among others, round out the cast.

Gaga has previously earned critical acclaim for songs she’s written for movies in which she starred.

In 2019, Gaga won an Oscar for original song for “Shallow,” which she wrote and performed in the 2018 film “A Star is Born.” She was also nominated in the same category last year for her “Top Gun: Maverick” song “Hold My Hand,” and in 2016 for “Til It Happens to You” for the movie “The Hunting Ground.”

“Harlequin” appears to be separate from Gaga’s upcoming seventh studio album that she’s also been working on and teasing on her social media pages. Earlier this month, she announced that the first single of her new studio album will be released on an unspecified date in October. The album will be the followup to 2020’s “Chromatica.”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” premieres in theaters on October 4.

