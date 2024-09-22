Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome a baby girl

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are now parents of two.

On Sunday, the couple announced on Instagram that they welcomed a daughter named Méi June Mulaney on September 14.

“My heart has exploded,” Munn wrote, adding that their daughter’s name means “plum” in Chinese.

Mulaney and Munn wed in July and previously welcomed their son, Malcom, in 2021.

Munn shared that she and Mulaney welcomed their daughter via surrogate.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” she said. “When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.”

She added: “Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

Munn was diagnosed with a form of breast cancer known as Luminal B cancer in March. The cancer was found in both of her breasts, and Munn’s treatment included a double mastectomy.

She has been open about her journey.

Munn told Vogue in an interview published in May that she had a hysterectomy the month prior, which she said would would improve her quality of life but also meant that she’d no longer be able to carry any future children. She said they planned to use surrogacy to grow their family in the future.

