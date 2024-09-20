What to watch this weekend

By Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — If you’ve reached the end of your streaming queue or want to escape to a movie theater this weekend, you’re in luck.

Monsters, witches and a supervillain mobster are some new options this weekend on streaming, while an A-list reunion, a horrific cautionary tale on aging and a film about a real-life hero all arrive in theaters.

‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” explores Reeve’s remarkable career and activism both before and after a 1995 equestrian competition accident left him paralyzed. The actor died in 2004 of heart failure at age 52.

The documentary features the actor’s own words, as well as intimate interviews with Reeve’s family and close friends, who include Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg and John Kerry. “Super/Man” is playing in select theaters this weekend and you’ll need superhuman strength to avoid tears.

The Warner Bros. project was acquired by CNN Films, DC Studios and HBO Documentary Films, which are all subsidiaries of CNN’s parent company Warner Bros Discovery.

‘The Penguin’

Colin Farrell stars in this new HBO miniseries based on the DC Comics character. A spinoff from the 2022 film “The Batman,” the show explores the Penguin’s rise to power in Gotham City’s gritty criminal underbelly.

Episode 1 of “The Penguin” is now available on HBO and streaming on Max.

‘Agatha All Along’

Just ahead of spooky season, Kathryn Hahn returns to the role of witchy Agatha Harkness in this spinoff of Marvel’s “WandaVision” series. Watch as she recruits key allies in her quest to regain her former powers and uncover the secrets of the Darkhold.

The first two episodes of “Agatha All Along” are streaming on Disney+.

‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’

Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology series returns to Netflix for its second season. Following the dark and disturbing “Dahmer,” this new installment centers on the 1989 Beverly Hills murders of José and Kitty Menendez, who were killed by their sons, Lyle and Erik.

The two brothers, who are serving life sentences for their convictions, have argued new evidence supports their claims that they acted in self-defense after enduring a lifetime of abuse by their father.

“Monsters” is streaming now on Netflix.

‘Wolfs’

Rival fixers, played by real-life friends (and “Ocean’s Eleven” costars) Brad Pitt and George Clooney, cross paths when they’re both hired to clean up a New York official’s mess. Egos clash and comedy ensues as they have to work together to get the job done.

“Wolfs” is playing in theaters this weekend and is will debut on Apple TV+ on September 28.

‘The Substance’

Demi Moore goes all-out in this subtle-as-a-sledgehammer body horror fable that costars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. It’s essentially “Death Becomes Her” for the Ozempic era, with a healthy helping of tongue-in-cheek gore.

The movie premieres in theaters on Friday.

