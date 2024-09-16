Jane’s Addiction cancels remaining tour dates as band members express concern for lead singer Perry Farrell

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Following a recent on-stage altercation between Jane’s Addiction band members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro, the rock band has announced the cancellation of their remaining tour dates.

On Monday, the band announced in a statement posted to their Instagram page that they’ve “made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” therefore canceling the remaining dates of their tour.

Soon after on Monday, Navarro, along with Jane’s Addiction band mates Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery, posted a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts in which they said the cancelation of the tour is a result of a “continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell.”

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs,” the statement read.

Navarro, Perkins and Avery’s statement expressed “regret” for the cancelation but added that they “can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.”

“Our hearts are broken,” the statement concluded.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Farrell for comment.

Refunds for the canceled dates will be issued at the ticket holder’s point of purchase and ticket holders who purchased tickets through third-party resale sites are urged to reach out to them directly.

On Friday, Farrell and Navarro were seen engaging in a confrontation on stage during their concert in Boston, video footage showed.

Jane’s Addiction were set to resume their tour in Toronto on Wednesday after they previously canceled Sunday’s concert in Connecticut due to the scuffle.

The tour was scheduled to conclude in Los Angeles in October.

