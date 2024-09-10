Beyoncé talks protecting her peace and explains why we don’t have ‘Cowboy Carter’ and ‘Renaissance’ visuals

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Beyoncé rarely does interviews. When she does, however, she definitely has some things to say.

The superstar is the cover subject for the October issue of GQ in a story titled, “The Business of Being Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.” Beyoncé is adding spirits to her empire of music, clothing and haircare lines with a whiskey named after her great-grandfather, SirDavis.

She’s also reflecting on her life and career.

Having this year released her eighth album, the acclaimed “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé told the publication, “I am proud of what I have been able to do, but I also recognize the sacrifices — mine and my family’s.”

“There was a time when I was pushing myself to meet unrealistic deadlines, while not taking the time to enjoy the benefits of why I was working so hard. There aren’t many of us from the late ’90s who were taught to focus on mental health,” she reflected. “Back then, I had little boundaries, and said yes to everything. But I’ve paid my dues a hundred times over.”

Which is probably why she wasn’t initially on board when her now 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, wanted to join her mom as a performer during the Renaissance tour.

“Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage,” the proud mom said. “Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

With a career now spanning three decades, Beyoncé knows how tough the music industry can be, especially on young women. She had great things to say about some of the artists who are following in her footsteps.

“I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now.… Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp,” she said. “I love Doechii and GloRilla, and I just heard That Mexican OT, he’s from Houston…. He goes hard! I really like “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, and I think that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting.”

But she also loves the classics, citing legendary artists like “Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and music from artists on the Stax label.”

Beyoncé became a legend herself, in part, by trusting her creative instincts. She told GQ that’s why she’s resisted pleas for visuals for “Cowboy Carter” and “Renaissance.”

“I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice,” she explained. “The music is enough. The fans from all over the world became the visual. We all got the visual on tour.”

Only Queen Bey could make it so that we are the visuals we seek. In the meantime, the business of being Beyoncé appears good.

“I retired from the formula of the pop star a very long time ago,” she said. “I stopped focusing on what’s popular, and began focusing on the qualities that get better with time and experience. Good music and strong messages will never retire.”

