Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks are the new kids on the block in ‘Minecraft’ movie trailer

(CNN) — The colorfully cubic world of Minecraft is coming to life.

The first teaser trailer for “A Minecraft Movie,” the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular was unveiled. The movie stars Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Jack Black.

In the trailer, Momoa – donning a truly wild shoulder-length wig with choppy bangs – enters pixelated Minecraft world with Brooks, “Wednesday” star Emma Myers and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

As they embark upon a magical adventure, they encounter several Minecraft characters like bah-ing bleats, evil piglins and a random guy named Steve (Black.)

“Anything you can dream about here, you can make,” Black says in the clip, as “The Magical Mystery Tour” by The Beatles blares in the background.

Momoa’s character Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison and his three fellow misfit friends “find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination,” an official synopsis for the movie reads.

In order to get home, their adventure challenges them to “be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, “A Minecraft Movie” is directed by Jared Hess, whose previous work includes “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Masterminds.” It is the first-ever life-action adaptation of the popular video game that debuted in 2011. (Warner Bros. Pictures, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The Minecraft video game allows users to explore and craft unique worlds while building anything you want with virtual three-dimensional blocks.

“A Minecraft Movie” will premiere in theaters on April 4, 2025.

