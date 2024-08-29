‘DWTS’ star Artem Chigvintsev arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, authorities say

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on Thursday in Napa County, California on suspicion of felony domestic violence, authorities tell CNN.

According to Henry Wofford, public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff’s Department, Chigvintsev was arrested around 10 a.m. PDT in the town of Yountville.

The investigation is ongoing, Wofford said. No further information surrounding the incident or the victim(s) involved are currently available.

Chigvintsev was booked at the Napa County jail and his bail was set at $25,000, according to online records.

Carlos Villatoro, public relations & media officer for the Napa County DA’s office, told CNN Thursday afternoon that charges have not been filed against Chigvintsev because the case has not yet been forwarded to the DA for review.

Chigvintsev is known for competing as a professional dancer and choreographer on ABC’s reality competition show “Dancing with the Stars” for at least ten seasons.

CNN has learned that Chigvintsev was never set to appear in the upcoming Season 33 of “DWTS.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for ABC, Chigvintsev and his wife, former WWE star and reality TV personality Nikki Garcia, for comment.

Garcia and Chigvintsev met when they were partnered together on Season 25 of “DWTS.”

The pair wed in 2022 and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary earlier this week. They share one child together.

