Aubrey Plaza hasn’t watched her ‘White Lotus’ performance because she forgot her Max password

(CNN) — Plenty of people can hail Aubrey Plaza’s performance as Harper on the second season of “The White Lotus,” but Plaza isn’t one of them.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Plaza said she hasn’t yet seen her work on the HBO series.”

“To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally,” Plaza said. “I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

The Emmy-winning HBO drama streams on Max, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Plaza is on record as not loving any streaming services.

“I was trying to watch ‘Top Chef’ Season 20,” she told Vanity Fair last year. “Couldn’t figure out how to f***ing get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t.”

Plaza has a hack, however.

“And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old,” she said. “Or I’ll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole ‘Sopranos’ series.”

She told the Wall Street Journal she also had an idea for how to be able to watch herself on “The White Lotus.”

“I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore,” she said. “I ask them every time.”

