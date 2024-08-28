Adam Sandler tells Travis Kelce his Swiftie family wholeheartedly approves of him dating Taylor Swift

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — As long as Travis Kelce keeps making his girlfriend Taylor Swift laugh, Adam Sandler and his family will keep cheering them on.

Sandler gushed about his family’s love for the popstar on Wednesday’s episode of Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” telling the football star that Swift not only “means so much to our house,” but that his family is also in full support of their romantic relationship.

“When you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman and she’s having so much fun!’” Sandler said.

While Kelce and his co-host/brother Jason Kelce laughed in the background, Sandler continued, “Anytime Taylor is laughing with you, my whole f—ing family is like, hi-fiving.”

Kelce, who will be appearing in Sandler’s upcoming “Happy Gilmore 2” sequel, said he appreciated the sentiment and proclaimed that Swift is the “best performer out here.”

It’s a big endorsement from Sandler, a self-professed Swiftie along with his two daughters, 18-year-old Sadie Sandler and 15-year-old Sunny Sandler, who he says know “every word” to her songs.

Since his daughters have been little girls, Sandler said, “we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song. It was one of the first times that you listened to every song on the record. Like, when I was a kid, I think The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, you do every tune.”

“I loved listening to her in the car,” Sandler continued. “I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, just the production, how cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”

“She just floors my family,” he said. “Floors them!”

