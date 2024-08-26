Donald Duck joins ranks of top ‘Hot Ones’ guests

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Duck was probably dreaming of a nice, refreshing pond to paddle in after appearing on the First We Feast show “Hot Ones.”

The animated character, along with Mickey Mouse, appear in a special episode of the popular internet series in which guests consume increasingly spicy chicken wings, while being interviewed by host Sean Evans.

Donald Duck’s episode happened as part of a celebration of the animated character’s celebration 90 years with Disney. Already known for getting hot under the collar, Donald did not keep his cool.

We are going to go ahead and declare the Disney character’s attempt through the flight of spicy wings one for the history books. Let’s revisit some others:

Idris Elba

The “Luther” star is one cool cat.

Elba initially barely broke a sweat plowing his way through the wings. He even came in cocky. “I fear no one,” Elba said at the beginning of his episode.

Elba, who it is revealed enjoys a bit of hot sauce with his breakfast steak and eggs, continued his trash talking through multiple sauces, until he hit a real hot one.

He then demanded to know who came up with the idea for the show and was told it was a man named Chris, who was present in the studio.

“Can you fight Chris,” Elba joked as he tried to recover from the spice.

Ariana Grande

The singer and actress is vegan, so the show accommodated her with vegan chicken wings whose spice she came prepared for in advance.

During her episode, Grande revealed that she had packed antacid medication, bananas and popsicles to help her make it through the heat of the food. For those not used to watching, participants are usually provided something to drink, like milk, to soothe their burning taste buds.

It turns out the petite performer was a tough competitor as she handled those spicy wings like a champ – even as she made a stank face.

“My face changed because I think I’m learning that I don’t like hot sauce,” Grande joked.

Thank you, next.

Jennifer Lawrence

Insert a “Hunger Games” joke here in honor of Lawrence’s appearance.

Lawrence started out declaring the wings as “tasty” and ended up sobbing in pain.

“Nothing helps” she said as the heat got to her and drinking liquids offered no relief.

“I think I’m going to die!” she later cried.

The aftermath was ugly.

“I passionately threw up after. Violently,” Lawrence later revealed to “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen during an interview. “I made it upstairs to my suite. My holding suite.”

Conan O’Brien

The former late-night host’s appearance was so fire that NPR asked, “Is Conan O’Brien the best ‘Hot Ones’ guest ever? Discuss.”

He treated the whole thing as a bit, even bringing his personal “physician” (played by longtime writer and producer José Arroyo). He licked one incredibly hot sauce off a wing and screamed, “C’mon man, are we doing this or not?!”

By the end, O’Brien appeared sweaty, had slobbered milk and had sauce smeared on his chin, though that didn’t stop him from swigging one of the hottest sauces directly from the bottle.

Well done, sir.

Pedro Pascal

Pascal is known for being a great dramatic actor. “The Last of Us” star definitely brought the drama during his appearance, paying close attention to the questions as he suffered the heat during the interview.

“This is the story structure to your interview,” Pascal said. “You tell me I’m doing well and then you try to kill me.”

He started wondering how much food would get caught in his “astonishing mustache” before gulping a glass of milk to deal with the pain and asking if his tongue was still there.

Maya Rudolph as Beyoncé

This wasn’t an actual “Hot Ones” episode, yet, but it is too hilarious not to include.

“Saturday Night Live” did a skit in which Maya Rudolph pretended to be Queen Bey on “Hot Ones.” She dived right into the spicy, noting “I’m from Texas baby! This girl can handle her wings!”

But by the end, Rudolph, in character, was declaring “Beyoncé’s head is wet!” and “This wing is wrecking me!” before shutting it all down around sauce four of the challenge.

She’s a survivor, after all.

Shaquille O’Neal

The famed basketball player turned commentator would have been forgiven had he dribbled some of the sauce.

O’Neal has one of the most famous “Hot Ones” appearances ever, because true to his more than seven-foot frame, he does everything big.

That included the jokes (he teased he was “Snotty Pippen” after his nose began to run) and bringing his own gallon of milk to the table.

But fans especially enjoyed him dunking on Kansas before having to take it almost immediately back.

“Kansas don’t know how to do know hot wings,” Shaq said before trying a wing. “Oooh, I apologize Kansas!”

And despite vowing early on not to make any faces, the faces he ended up making became popular memes.

