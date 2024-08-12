Miley Cyrus becomes youngest Disney Legend: ‘Proud to have been Hannah Montana’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus is proud of her climb.

The singer who rose to fame on “Hannah Montana” is now the youngest person to be named a Disney Legend. Cyrus, 31, got teary as she accepted the honor to a standing ovation from a crowd of 12,000 on Sunday at the D23 fan expo, where she recalled her start on the Disney series in 2005.

“I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else,” Cyrus, who has gone on to become a Grammy-winning performer, said of her early experiences on the show.

“I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana,” she continued. “In so many ways, his award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’ “

Cyrus was among 14 artists honored as Disney Legends this year. Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Harrison Ford, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa; Oscar-winning composer John Williams; Disney costumer Colleen Atwood; tour guide-turned manager/producer Martha Blanding; artist and writer Steve Ditko; animator Mark Henn; and theme park designer Joe Rohde were also celebrated.

“The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor our company bestows,” Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told the crowd at the event. “It’s presented as a celebration of talent, a recognition of achievement, and, above all, a sincere expression of our deep gratitude. Disney Legends are bound by the special place they have earned in our history for their tremendous contributions in service of entertaining and delighting fans around the globe.”

Iger presented Ford, who he described as a “true Disney Legend and a dear friend,” with his award. The “Indiana Jones” star also grew emotional when he took the stage.

“I have the privilege of being a storyteller, an assistant storyteller,” Ford said. “The stories are for you, about you, about us, our common humanity. To be able to work in that area in is a privilege.”

He added, “I’m very honored to be in the company of the other people who are honored tonight. I’m very delighted and a little bit embarrassed by this, but I’m so very grateful.”

