‘SNL’ star Molly Kearney is also leaving the show ahead of Season 50

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — This week has brought two announcements of “Saturday Night Live” cast members leaving the show, the latest coming from Molly Kearney.

Kearney announced their departure from the iconic NBC sketch show via an Instagram post on Friday, writing in the caption alongside a carousel of photos from the set, “that’s a wrap on my time on SNL!”

“Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week,” Kearney continued. “So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST.”

Kearney, who had the distinction of being the first nonbinary cast member on “SNL,” joined the show in 2022.

The news of their departure comes just one day after fellow cast member Punkie Johnson also announced she was leaving the long-running program, which she also shared via social media.

CNN has reached out to “SNL” representatives for comment on both departures.

“Saturday Night Live” premiered on NBC in October 1975. This fall will mark the show’s landmark 50th season.

