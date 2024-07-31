Kathie Lee Gifford hospitalized after fracturing her pelvis

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kathie Lee Gifford’s recovery from hip replacement surgery has suffered a set back.

The 70-year-old former daytime TV talk show host told People magazine she fell and fractured her pelvis in two places.

Gifford told the publication she “moved 300 books by myself” during recent book signings in Nashville.

“I weakened my body,” she said. “It’s my own fault.”

The next day, Gifford said, she was rushing to let in a visiting friend when she tripped and fell.

“And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back,” she said. “That’s more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am.”

She said she chose to stay in the hospital for a full week because “I don’t trust myself.”

“You think you know your body and the next thing you know, your body changes when you get older,” she said. “And as much as I don’t wanna think about it, I am.”

And while it’s not the summer Gifford imagined, she said she plans on making up for it.

“I’m going to get out to my little farm one of these days and stick my feet in my salt pool,” she said. “The Lord is telling me it’s time to slow down. I’ve been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, ‘You’ve planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.’ “

Her latest book is titled, “Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.