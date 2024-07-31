Blair Underwood is ready for more horror movie escapades after being in ‘Longlegs’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Guillermo del Toro, if you are listening, Blair Underwood really wants to work with you.

The “Pan’s Labyrinth” director made Underwood’s day not long ago when he responded to a post on X that hailed Underwood’s work in the hit horror film “Longlegs.”

“I think he is the silver bullet that roots the film,” del Toro wrote, later adding, “And he has always (in his seemingly eternal youth) been excellent. Always.”

Underwood told CNN he would love to do more horror, especially if it could mean working with del Toro.

“That blew me away. That was so humbling to me,” Underwood said. “When I talk about wanting to do more horror films, he’s one of the best at that fantasy slash horror (genre) and I would absolutely love to work with him.”

The actor stars as Agent Carter in “Longlegs” – joining actors Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe – and said he has a deep appreciation for the horror genre.

“I’m a horror fan myself,” he said. “I grew up with some of my favorite movies in the seventies like ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘The Omen,’ ‘Rosemary’s Baby.’”

And while he said he loves horror because he likes to see if he can be scared, he also recognizes how emotionally and spiritually taxing it can be to work on a project that involves the occult. Underwood observed that while he’s played law enforcement before, doing so in the popular horror film about the hunt for a demented serial killer was a different experience.

“When you watch a movie, even a horror film for like an hour and a half, that’s one thing. But to kind of go to work every day and, and, and deal in these, these dynamics and aspects of this case with Cage’s character, the occult, satan worship and everything else – you’re delving into that for hours on end, day after day,” Underwood said. “Those things are real in my estimation. You’ve got to protect your spirit when you’re walking in those worlds.”

But a true testament to Underwood’s range is another layered role he’s enjoying, on Starz’s upcoming limited series “Three Women.”

In it he portrays Richard, a chef who indulges in watching his wife have sex with other men.

Underwood, who last year married his longtime friend Josie Hart, said the role confirmed for him that he is absolutely a one-woman man.

“It’s definitely not for me,” he laughed. “It’s too much work.”

But he was excited for the role opposite DeWanda Wise as his wife Sloane, because he said it’s not often you see Black people as part of that lifestyle. He prepared by talking with one of the writers who had experience with it.

“I think a lot of people come into this thinking it’s exciting, this life. It’s interesting, it’s fascinating. It’s adventurous,” he said. “But I wanted to get under the covers of that, so to speak, and deal with some real stuff because you know jealousy can rear its ugly head.”

Putting himself in the mindset of a man eager to share his wife wasn’t the only challenge.

“It was more difficult playing a chef,” Underwood said. “The very first day of shooting, I’m doing a scene where I’m slicing some cucumbers with the real knife and almost sliced my finger off!”

That would definitely work in a horror film.

“Longlegs” is currently playing in theaters. “Three Women” debuts on Starz September 13.

