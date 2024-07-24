Matthew Macfadyen doesn’t think he was ‘dishy’ enough for his role as Mr. Darcy in ‘Pride & Prejudice’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — While Matthew Macfadyen was beloved as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film version of “Pride & Prejudice,” it turns out he didn’t love it so much.

In an interview with “CBS Mornings,” the actor talked about starring opposite Keira Knightley in the movie.

“I didn’t really [enjoy it],” Macfadyen said. “I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.”

And why didn’t be enjoy it?

“I felt a bit miscast, like, ‘I’m not dishy enough,’” the British actor said. “But it worked out.”

That sound you here is thousands of fans disagreeing with Macfadyen.

He has, of course, since gone on to success starring in the popular TV series “Succession” and is currently promoting his latest film, “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

He still gets recognized for his “Pride & Prejudice” work he said.

“Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr. Darcy?’” Macfadyen quipped. “It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, ‘I can’t be aging that badly.’”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is in theaters Friday.

