‘Veep’ creator reminds the internet the show was a fictional comedy

(CNN) — Life may sometimes imitate art, but Vice President Kamala Harris is not the fictional politician Selina Meyer in “Veep.”

However, given the number of memes and videos in circulation comparing the HBO comedy series and Harris, the show’s creator felt compelled to state the obvious.

“Don’t forget we made all that up, though,” Armando Iannucci, the creator and writer of “Veep,” wrote in response to a comment on X that summarized Meyer’s political rise and fall in the sitcom.

The show, which ended in 2019, stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Meyer, a female vice president who eventually becomes president.

There are some parallels to “Veep” and those have been on display, especially a scene in which Louis-Dreyfus as Meyer informs her staff that the president would not be seeking re-election, but she would be running.

Harris, in the past, has had some fun with the comparisons. She tweeted her support for Louis-Dreyfus as the Emmy-winning actress was speaking during 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“@OfficialJLD, veep to veep, you’re crushing it!,” Harris wrote at the time.

Iannucci also had a comical response to a post in which a person wrote that he is “continuing to predict our political reality.”

“Still working on the ending,” he wrote.

