Everything we know about Season 4 of ‘Bridgerton’: It’s Benedict’s time to find love

(CNN) — Benedict Bridgerton’s time has come to enter the marriage mart on the steamy Regency-era series “Bridgerton.”

According to a Netflix announcement published on Tuesday, the upcoming fourth season of the series will focus on Benedict, the “bohemian second son” of the titular family played by Luke Thompson.

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married,” the Season 4 logline reads, “Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Thompson said in the announcement that while Benedict has always been a bit lost, “or free depending on the way you want to look at it,” he’s now trying to find something “a bit more solid in himself” in the upcoming season.

Showrunners Shonda Rhimes and Jess Brownell both said on Tuesday that they’re “excited” for the world to see Benedict’s story play out in Season 4, which will unfold in an eight-episode season.

“It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down,” Brownell said. “He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode.”

Season 3 of “Bridgerton” focused on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Now married, Season 4 will showcase how the lovebirds handle married life.

A release date for Season 4 of “Bridgerton” has not yet been announced.

