Glen Powell will have his nose in the books on his next project

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Glen Powell gets an A for effort.

The “Twisters” star is already prepping for his next movie, while simultaneously working on getting his college degree from the University of Texas in Austin.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Powell, 35, explained how he plans to juggle his course work while filming “The Running Man” with director Edgar Wright.

“I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular. I’m basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I’m going to be shooting ‘The Running Man’ in the fall. So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams,” Powell said. They’re letting me figure it out [with] distance learning.”

His professors and classmates will also see him on the Zoom.

“I’m obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams,” Powell continued. “We’re figuring that out for two or three times a semester, I’ll come back for all my stuff. Edgar has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie.”

“The Running Man,” based on the Stephen King novel about a contestant in a deadly game show, is a remake the 1987 movie, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I had a wish list of directors that I wanted to work with in 2008 when I moved out to LA that I sent my agent at the time — and Edgar Wright is literally number one,” Powell told the publication. “I’m such an Edgar Wright man. And so, the fact that I get to work with him right now is just so damn cool.”

