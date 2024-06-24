Mindy Kaling reveals she recently gave birth to a baby girl, her third child, in surprise announcement

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Mindy Kaling is now a mom of three.

Kaling shared the happy news on Monday, which was also her 45th birthday, writing on her Instagram page that she gave birth to a baby girl named Anne in February.

“She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling wrote in the caption. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.”

She continued to write that she is “so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline” and thanked her followers for all the birthday wishes.

In her post, Kaling shared a photo of her three children, a photo showing off her baby bump and a sweet snap of her two kids piled onto what appears to be Kaling’s hospital bed.

Kaling’s announcement came as a surprise, as the “Mindy Project” actor had not previously announced that she was expecting.

Her newborn daughter Anne joins siblings Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3.

In March, Kaling said in an interview with Today that her two eldest children have already developed a close relationship.

“Literally, all you want as a parent are these glimmers of hope that your children will get along with each other unprompted,” she said. “When they’re (asked) ‘Who is your best friend?’ they say each other, and that is incredibly moving.”

The “Office” star has not been publicly linked to anyone and has not disclosed the identity of her children’s father(s).

