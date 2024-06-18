Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for alleged DWI

By Zenebou Sylla and Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake was arrested last night in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Police told CNN.

He remains in police custody, according to police. Timberlake has a court appearance this morning, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Justice Court told CNN.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Timberlake for comment.

Sag Harbor is a village located in the Hamptons on eastern Long Island. Timberlake left the American Hotel in the area shortly before he was arrested, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Police will be releasing a statement later today.

Timberlake is currently on tour with his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” He is next scheduled to perform in Chicago at the United Center on Friday.

Over the weekend, Timberlake wrote a tribute to his two sons and shared his plans for Father’s Day in a post Instagram.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose,” Timberlake wrote. “Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open.”

Timberlake, 43, is married to producer and actor Jessica Biel. The couple married in 2012 and are parents to Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

This story is developing and will be updated.

