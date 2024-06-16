Daniel Radcliffe wins his first Tony and more highlights from Broadway’s biggest night

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 Tony Awards took place on Sunday in New York City, and it was exactly the kind of song-and-dance spectacle that theater lovers far and wide could’ve hoped for.

While there were many show-stopping performances and memorable speeches, there were a couple key moments that stood out.

From pop culture reunions to first-time winners, here are some highlights from this year’s Tony Awards.

Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson and more win their first-ever Tony awards

It was a magical night for “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe and other first-time winners.

After a cheerful performance of a song from “Merrily We Roll Along,” the play in which he stars, Radcliffe won his very first Tony in the best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical category. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” he said during his speech.

Radcliffe’s co-star Jonathan Groff also won his first-ever Tony in the best performance by an actor in a leading role category. Overcome with emotion, Groff spoke about how being a part of the theater community is the “greatest gift and pleasure of my life.”

Sarah Paulson also became a newly-minted Tony-winner, nabbing her first-ever win for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for “Appropriate.” Paulson thanked her cast, crew and long-time partner Holland Taylor during her speech.

“Succession” star Jeremy Strong and Kecia Lewis, who in her speech reflected on her 40-year journey to the Tony stage, were also among the first-time winners.

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys reunite

The cast of Alicia Keys’ ambitious musical “Hell’s Kitchen” performed an energetic medley of songs from the Broadway production by the Grammy-winner. Keys herself, of course, also graced the stage.

Midway through her performance of her 2009 hit “Empire State of Mind,” Keys told the audience she had to “do something crazy” to celebrate her hometown of New York City. That’s when Jay-Z, who Keys collaborated with on “Empire State of Mind,” appeared on stage to rap his verse and close out the performance.

“Hell’s Kitchen” won two Tonys on Sunday.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne celebrate a big night for ‘The Outsiders’

“The Outsiders,” the stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel, won four Tonys on Sunday, including the coveted best musical award.

Actress Angelina Jolie, a lead producer, and her daughter Vivienne, 15, were among those who celebrated its success, including after director Danya Taymor won the Tony for best direction of a musical. During her speech, the mother-daughter duo could be seen wiping away tears.

Jolie previously told People that her daughter inspired her to take on the project.

Kecia Lewis thanks her doctor

In the amusing speeches department, first-time Tony-winner Kecia Lewis thanked her ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor for helping keep her vocal range “alive and well.” Lewis won the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for “Hell’s Kitchen.”

A number of actors thanked their assistants and publicists at various award shows earlier this year, sparking a trend of appreciating the the oft-overlooked members of their teams in acceptance speeches.

Hillary Clinton reminds everyone to vote

Arriving to big cheers from the crowd, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on stage to introduce a performance by the cast of “Suffs,” the Broadway play she co-produced with Malala Yousafzai and Tony-winner Shaina Taub. “I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change, so I am extremely proud of this original American musical,” Clinton said.

The musical is about the Suffragettes, who Clinton said “fought so valiantly for so long to give women in our country the right to vote.” She went on to acknowledge the upcoming election, saying “we need to be reminded about how important it is to vote.”

