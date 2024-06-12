Now you can sleep (joyfully) inside an ‘Inside Out 2’ house

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Inside Out” fans now have an opportunity to sleep joyfully, recover in a den of sadness or make some core memories inside a new Airbnb Icon.

To celebrate the release this week of the Pixar animated sequel “Inside Out 2,” Airbnb created a stay experience that replicates Riley’s headquarters in the movie, complete with her emotion control panel.

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the futuristic and colorful space is hosted by Joy, who is voiced by Amy Poehler in the films.

“I’m SO excited for you to join my friends at Team Riley Headquarters. It’s exactly how you remember, just way more awesome with more levers and slots. I just know we’re gonna have the most EPIC time EVER,” a message from Joy on the listing reads. “I’m doing a happy dance just thinking about it!”

Airbnb introduced several other entertainment-themed experiences in May, including opportunities to stay in a balloon-topped “Up” house, Prince’s home from the movie “Purple Rain,” and a night of comedy at a speakeasy with Kevin Hart.

Potential guests can request to book the “Inside Out 2” experience on Airbnb. A pool of interested guests will be randomly selected and offered stays based on availability.

