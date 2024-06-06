Nicole Kidman says they’re working ‘fast and furious’ on Season 3 of ‘Big Little Lies’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Nicole Kidman is spilling the details on Season 3 of “Big Little Lies.”

Kidman sat down with Reese Witherspoon, who co-starred with Kidman on the series, for a Vanity Fair interview and confirmed there will in fact be a third season.

Witherspoon even joked that up until now, Kidman had already “said too much” about the status of the show, which was initially a limited series, continuing.

“I got excited,” Kidman said. “We need to shut up. There’s a whole thing about how you should never talk about something until you’ve done it because if you talk about doing it then it’s the dopamine hit of doing it and you feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study.”

But, she said, she also couldn’t help but give an update.

“We’re moving fast and furious,” she added. “Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We’re in good shape.”

In January, Kidman had told Entertainment Tonight that they were unsure about the future of more “Big Little Lies”

“We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée,” she said of the late director who worked on the show’s first season before his death in 2021. “That made us go, ‘Can we move forward?’ But Reese [Witherspoon] and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can.”

Andrea Arnold directed Season 2 of “Big Little Lies,” which has earned eight Emmy Awards over two seasons and follows a group of California women and a murder.

Alongside Kidman and Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgård, Kathryn Newton and Meryl Streep have starred in the series.

