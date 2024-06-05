Halsey posts health update, saying she’s ‘lucky to be alive’

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Fans of Halsey have expressed their support after the singer took to social media saying “I’m lucky to be alive.”

The “Without Me” star, who uses the pronouns she/they, updated followers on Tuesday with an Instagram post saying: “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”

The message was accompanied by a series of short video clips, the first of which showed Halsey sitting down and continuously rubbing their legs.

“Seriously, seriously… like an old lady,” the 29-year-old said in the video. “I told myself I’m going to give myself two more years to be sick.

“At 30 I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick and I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my 20s in my 30s.”

One user reacted: “Halsey is the voice for so many chronically ill. Just another reason why she’s my hero since I have something for the rest of my life but still want to live my dream. I’m so excited to hear this story. I love you so much”

Another, wrote: “ I love you 🤍 chronic illness is hell but you’re incredible.”

Halsey did not elaborate on what their condition is but tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Another video showed Halsey hooked up to some kind of infusion, wearing a mask and saying “treatment day one.” Other shots showed them crying, wearing a headscarf and being on a drip.

Two years ago, the singer revealed that she had received multiple diagnoses following the July 2021 birth of their child, Ender. At that time, she posted a series of videos, saying “I’m allergic to literally everything.”

In 2019, Halsey revealed she was living with bipolar disorder, having been diagnosed when she was 17.

