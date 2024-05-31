Jennifer Lopez cancels tour to be with family: ‘I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Turns out Jennifer Lopez will not be getting loud after all.

On The JLo newsletter subscribers received an email from Lopez on Friday, stating “Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour ‘THIS IS ME…LIVE’ is canceled.”

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the announcement stated.

Lopez then offered a personal message to her fans.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez wrote. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

CNN confirmed the tour’s cancellation with a representative for Live Nation.

“For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do,” the company shared in an email response to CNN, echoing what Lopez shared with her fans. “For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point of purchase for more details.

The news comes amid recent reports Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck have been living apart. CNN has reached out to representatives for both stars for comment.

The couple married in July 2022. Lopez’s tour was scheduled to kickoff June 26 in Orlando.

