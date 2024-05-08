Man apprehended while trying to break into Drake’s Toronto home one day after shooting took place there

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Just one day after a security guard working at rapper Drake’s Toronto home was shot, a man on Wednesday was apprehended for attempting to enter the same residence, authorities said.

Around 2 p.m. local time, officers were called to the home “after a person attempted to gain access to the property,” Ashley Visser, a media relations officer for the Toronto Police Department, told CNN in a statement on Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Drake for comment.

The person was “apprehended” under Ontario’s Mental Health Act and was “taken to obtain medical assistance,” Visser’s statement read.

The Mental Health Act allows police officers to take a person who they find reasonable cause to believe is suffering from a mental disorder, and is acting disorderly, in custody to seek medical treatment instead of issuing an arrest.

Authorities believe there is no link between this incident and the shooting yesterday. Information on whether Drake or anybody else was inside the home at the time of the incident on Wednesday was not immediately available.

It is the second incident to take place at Drake’s home in two days.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk with Toronto Police said during a press conference on Tuesday that a security guard working outside the gate of Drake’s residence was shot and subsequently taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At the time, Krawczyk said that a motive has not yet been determined when asked by journalists if the shooting had anything to do with the recent feud Drake has been embroiled in with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Drake has won five Grammys and is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. He is known for hits like “Nice For What,” “God’s Plan” and “One Dance.”

The public feud between Lamar and Drake has intensified recently, as each artist has released songs with personal and professional jabs about the other, sparking online debate among their fans.

