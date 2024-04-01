Lauren London paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the 5th anniversary of his death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been five years since Lauren London lost﻿ the love of her life, rapper Nipsey Hussle, and on Sunday, she paid tribute to him.

Hussle, who was in a longterm relationship with the model and actress, was shot and killed on March 31, 2019 near his clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33.

“If you know me, you know March is always tough for me,” London wrote in a caption posted on her verified Instagram account. “31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024. Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise.”

The rapper’s birth name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, and according to The Bump “Ermias” is of African origin, derived from the name “Jereimah” and means “God will rise.”

London concluded her post, writing: “Energy never dies…. I love you. Eternal.💙🏁.”

The couple had a storied love that was celebrated in a GQ magazine piece just prior to his death. They shared a son named Kross.

They also participated in a couple’s quiz video for GQ, which went viral on YouTube.

“I don’t have a celebrity crush,” London said in the video. “I’m with my celebrity crush.”

