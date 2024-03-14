Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline 2024 Glastonbury Festival

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival in June, organizers announced on Thursday.

Female artists are dominating the top sets at this year’s festival, with two nights being headlined by women on the iconic Pyramid Stage.

Meanwhile, Shania Twain will fill Sunday’s teatime legend slot in her first trip to the popular festival in Somerset, southwestern England, making the singer-songwriter’s “dream come true,” she said on Instagram.

“I’m packing my wellies and my raincoat and, of course, my cowboy hat,” she added, referencing the famously rainy weather that the festival often seems to attract. “I’ll see you in the beautiful Somerset countryside.”

Dua Lipa will make her Pyramid Stage debut as Friday night’s headliner. For SZA, who will take to the stage on Saturday night, it is the first time the Grammy-winning artist has played at Worthy Farm.

Meanwhile, Coldplay, who will bring the weekend’s festivities to a close on Sunday, will become the first ever act to headline the festival five times, surpassing The Cure as the previous record holders.

“FRIDAY NIGHT PYRAMID STAGE HEADLINE!!!!” Dua Lipa said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday. “I have dreamt of this moment all my life. Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations !!! I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!!”

Other acts include Little Simz, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, LCD Soundsystem, Avril Lavigne, Camila Cabello and Disclosure.

Since the first ever Glastonbury Festival in 1970, some of music’s most popular acts have made the pilgrimage to Worthy Farm and performed at one of the world’s biggest festivals.

Tickets for this year’s edition of the festival, which cost £360 ($460), are sold out but there will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in April before the event takes place on June 26 – June 30.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.