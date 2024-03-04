How to watch the 10 Oscar movies nominated for best picture

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 Oscars are set to air on Sunday, which means there isn’t a lot of time left to catch up on the 10 films nominated for best picture.

If you missed out on the “Barbenheimer” movie theater craze last summer or prefer to sob while watching “Past Lives” or “Killers of the Flower Moon” in the privacy your own home, fear not, dear cinefile. You have options.

We’re here to help you. You’re welcome in advance.

Jeffrey Wright stars as a frustrated novelist in this dramedy that raises questions about the price of Black success in a White-dominated media and entertainment culture. Sterling K. Brown puts up a stand-out performance alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in a family-driven subplot that Wright is forced to face head on.

“American Fiction” is currently in theaters and is available to purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Google Play and Vudu for $14.99.

This gripping crime movie features a glorious performance by German actress Sandra Hüller, who plays a widow accused of murdering her husband. The Justine Triet-directed thriller uses a courtroom setting to explore the depths of both a loving and a destructive marriage. Newcomer Milo Machado Graner impressively plays the 11-year-old child of Hüller’s character, who is blind.

“Anatomy of a Fall” is available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video for $5.99, and on YouTube TV and Google Play for $6.99.

Hi, Barbie! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling captivated audiences as Barbie and Ken in this instantly classic film directed by Greta Gerwig. “Barbie” is a moving tale about the iconic Mattel doll overcoming an existential crisis and taking on the patriarchy. It will have you laughing, crying, cheering for America Ferrera’s epic feminist monologue and, of course, singing along to Gosling’s absolutely sublime rendition of “I’m Just Ken.”

“Barbie” is available to stream on Max with a subscription and is available to rent on Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play for $5.99. It can also be streamed on Hulu, Prime Video and YouTube TV with premium subscriptions.

This year’s award season standout Da’Vine Joy Randolph and newcomer Dominic Sessa prop up Paul Giamatti’s outstanding performance as the curmudgeonly curt prep school professor who’s forced to stay on campus with a handful of students throughout the Christmas break. The Alexander Payne-directed dramedy feels all the feels as it explores the power of finding friendship in unlikely places.

“The Holdovers” is available to stream on Peacock with a subscription and is available to rent on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube TV and Vudu for $5.99.

Pencil in about three and half hours and saddle up to watch this Western epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, who will leave you breathless as they grapple with love, betrayal and greed. Martin Scorsese’s sweeping historical drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the harrowing true story of the Osage Nation murders and is a must-watch. Essential item: A box of tissues for the tears you’ll undoubtedly shed.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is available to stream on Apple TV with a subscription and is available to buy on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube TV for $19.99.

Bradley Cooper is at his best in this masterful performance playing music legend and famed conductor Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” a film he also produced and directed. In cooperation with Bernstein’s family, the film chronicles the complicated love story between Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, played by Carrie Mulligan.

“Maestro” is available to stream on Netflix with a subscription.

With 13 nominations, “Oppenheimer” clocked in with the most nods this year. Cillian Murphy expertly plays Robert J. Oppenheimer, the scientific genius who spearheaded the creation of the atomic bomb only to discover he must also bear the crippling moral weight of his actions. Spoiler alert: Being a smartypants ain’t da bomb.

“Oppenheimer” is available to stream on Peacock with a subscription and is available to rent on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube TV and Vudu for $5.99.

In Celine Song’s directorial debut “Past Lives,” childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) confront the realities of destiny and love and reflect on their life choices after they reunite decades later. This heartfelt romantic drama highlights a moving story as it explores the experience of a Korean immigrant traversing the US.

“Past Lives” is available to stream on Showtime, Hulu and Paramount+ with a subscription and is available to rent on Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play for $4.99.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ fantastical landscapes in “Poor Things” commands viewers buy into the world of Emma Stone’s Bella, who is on a quest for liberation after being brought back to life by a kooky scientist (Willem DaFoe) in this visually stunning tale. Mark Ruffalo adds comic relief in a role you’ve never seen him play – and it pays off.

“Poor Things” will be available on March 7 to stream on Hulu with a subscription and is available to purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV and Google Play for $19.99.

Set in the throes of WWII, “The Zone of Interest” recounts the horrors of the Holocaust through a fictionalized version of real-life Auschwitz-Birkenau commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller). Director Jonathan Glazer leans heavily on the chilling sounds from inside the camp that echo incessantly as the Höss family build their dream home, which sits on the other side of the concentration camp’s barbed wire fence.

“The Zone of Interest” is currently in theaters and is available for purchase on Apple TV, YouTube TV, Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play for $19.99.

