Jet carrying Grammy-winning artist Karol G makes emergency landing

(CNN) — A private jet carrying Grammy-winning artist Karol G made an emergency landing at a Los Angeles area airport after a report of smoke in the cockpit Thursday night.

Video captured by CNN affiliate KABC shows the plane landing without incident at Van Nuys Airport and appears to show Karol G leaving the plane, which had the Colombian reggaeton singer’s barbed-wire heart logo painted on the side and a logo for her current tour.

A representative for Karol G did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday night, and the singer did not post about the incident on her official Instagram channel overnight.

“A twin-engine Gulfstream IV landed safely at Van Nuys Airport in California around 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 29 after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit,” said a statement Friday morning from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident. “The flight departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport and was headed to El Salvador International Airport.”

Karol G won the Best Música Urbana Album Grammy Award this year for “Mañana Será Bonito.” She is also the winner of five Latin Grammys.

