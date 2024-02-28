Madonna removes Luther Vandross from tribute in her ‘Celebration’ tour at request of his estate

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Madonna has honored a request from the estate of the late R&B singer Luther Vandross.

The singer has removed an image of Vandross from her tribute performance of “Live to Tell” in her “Celebration Tour” that includes a visual montage of artists such as Freddy Mercury, Keith Haring and others who died of AIDS related complications, representatives for Madonna told Entertainment Weekly.

After Vandross was included in the montage during a performance in California this month, the estate reportedly reached out to Madonna’s tour team to ask for a correction.

“Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier,” a representative for his estate said in a statement to Page Six. “While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Madonna and the Vandross estate for additional comment.

A documentary titled “Luther: Never Too Much” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

