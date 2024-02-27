Adele postpones Las Vegas residency shows due to being sick

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Adele is postponing upcoming dates of her Las Vegas residency “Weekends with Adele” after falling ill.

“Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed.”

Now, she wrote, she’s sick again and “unfortunately it’s taken a toll on my voice.”

“And so on Doctors (sic) orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly,” she wrote.

Adele informed her followers that the five weekends of concerts she’s scheduled to perform through March 30 are being postponed to a later date, and that ticket holders for those shows will be sent information on the rescheduled dates as soon as possible.

“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” Adele wrote in the caption.

The “Hello” singer debuted “Weekends with Adele” at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in November 2022. The last date she’s scheduled to perform there is currently June 15.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Adele and Caesars Palace for further comment.

Last month, Adele announced that she’ll be performing a special European residency in Munich, Germany that kicks off on August 2.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she wrote.

