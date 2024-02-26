‘American Fiction’s’ Cole Jefferson described what it’s really like to film an independent movie

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The writer and director of “American Fiction” used a celebration of independent filmmaking to share the reality of making independent films.

Cord Jefferson won the best screenplay category at the 39th Independent Spirit Awards for his film on Sunday and kept it real in his acceptance speech.

“Our film is so independent that one morning I woke up at our hotel to find out that there had been a triple stabbing the night before in the lobby,” Jefferson said. “A Russian man had stabbed three of his friends and fled into the woods. They were cleaning up the blood. And I would not have it any other way.”

The film about a Black writer who is frustrated with the publishing world has become critically acclaimed.

It’s main star, Jeffrey Wright, also won Sunday for best lead performance.

“It’s funny, you go to these awards shows, [and] you kind of grow tired of them and then you get one and… kind of changes the vibe,” Wright joked as the audience laughed.

Wright also thanked members of his cast and explained that the film was initially independent because no one wanted to finance it.

“American Fiction” also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown and Adam Brody.

