Billie Eilish literally signed Melissa McCarthy’s face during SAG Awards

(CNN) — Melissa McCarthy was the ultimate fangirl at the SAG Awards on Saturday when she asked Billie Eilish for an autograph onstage.

But not just any autograph.

Eilish ended up signing her name – with permanent marker – right on McCarthy’s forehead while the pair were presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

McCarthy had originally asked Eilish to sign her gown because she’s “trying to be more present in making memories.”

The “What Was I Made For” singer politely declined, telling her she didn’t want to “ruin” her dress. McCarthy resorted to her backup plan, which is how they landed on her face somehow being the perfect canvas for an autograph.

While McCarthy attempted to continue gushing over Eilish while she was mid-signature, the singer hilariously covered McCarthy’s mouth as the audience bellowed with laughter.

The hilarious stunt came after the “Little Mermaid” actress began the pair’s presenting bit by talking about how much of a fan of Eilish she is.

“We’ve actually met before,” McCarthy said, going on to correct herself that they’ve actually met three times. “And you’ve met my daughters. And one of my dogs.”

She went on to gush that she actually met Eilish “in utero” before she was even born, because Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, was McCarthy’s improv teacher years ago.

“And guess who she was pregnant with,” McCarthy said. “It was you!”

The only question that remains is exactly how long will it take for McCarthy to wash off that permanent marker from her face… if she even has any plans to do so.

