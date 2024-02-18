BAFTA Awards 2024: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom and Thomas Page, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards are being presented on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, with actor David Tennant acting as the ceremony’s host.

The Christopher Nolan-directed award season favorite “Oppenheimer” leads the nominees with 13 nods this year, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things,” which earned 11. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer’s unique Holocaust-era film, scored nine nominations each.

Meanwhile, “Barbie” earned a total of five nominations, including one in the lead actress category for Margot Robbie but missed out on a best picture nod.

After the BAFTAs, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (to air on Netflix on February 24) are the only other major awards event ahead of the Oscars on March 10.

The BAFTA ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One in the UK at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and will stream on BBC iPlayer and BritBox.

See below for a full list of BAFTA nominees. This list will be updated live as the winners are announced during the show, which occurs prior to the broadcast.

Best Film

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of The Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Outstanding British Film

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

“The Zone of Interest”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Blue Bag Life”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Earth Mama” – WINNER

“How To Have Sex”

“Is There Anybody Out There?”

Film Not in the English Language

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest” – WINNER

Documentary

“20 Days In Mariupol” – WINNER

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

Animated Film

“The Boy And The Heron” – WINNER

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Director

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Adapted Screenplay

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction” – WINNER

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall” – WINNER

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

David Hemingson, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, “Maestro”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Supporting Actor

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Supporting Actress

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” – WINNER

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Original Score

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Anthony Willis, “Saltburn”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, “Barbie”

Jacqueline West, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Dave Crossman and Janty Yates, “Napoleon”

Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”

Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”

Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś and Katarzyna Sikora, “The Zone of Interest”

Special Visual Effects

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley and Jay Cooper, “The Creator”

Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Alex Wuttke, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley and Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Napoleon”

Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul and Jane Paton, “Poor Things” – WINNER

Make Up and Hair

Kay Georgiou and Thomas Nellen, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro and Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”

Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber and Julia Vernon, “Napoleon”

Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer and Ahou Mofid, “Oppenheimer”

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things”

Editing

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

Paul Watts, “The Zone of Interest”

Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”

Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest”

Casting

Kahleen Crawford, “All of Us Strangers”

Cynthia Arra, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers” – WINNER

Isabella Odoffin, “How to Have Sex”

Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sound

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff and Bernard Weiser, “Ferrari”

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder and Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro and Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell and Gary A. Rizzo, “Oppenheimer”

Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest” – WINNER

British Short Animation

“Crab Day”

“Visible Mending”

“Wild Summon”

British Short Film

“Festival of Slaps”

“Gorka”

“Jellyfish and Lobster”

“Such A Lovely Day”

“Yellow”

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

